I REMEMBER….

I remember singing “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”at our church’s Christmas program. I had not planned to as I’m not a singer. My 5-year-old daughter, Jenny, had been rehearsed and coached by her Aunt Suki, who is a talented singer. On the night of the program, I dressed her in red and white striped pajamas and tucked a teddy bear in her arms.

When it was time for her song, her aunt still had not appeared! So I led Jenny onto the front of the stage and then (Next.) crouched behind the podium beside her.

Jenny just looked at me. I started to sing, smiled and encouraged her to join me. But all she did was stare at me. She didn’t open her mouth.

I continued to sing, motioning her to join in but Jenny only clutched her teddy bear and didn’t move her lips.

Meanwhile, the audience was laughing and enjoying the situation. It’s a small church and everyone understood my predicament.

June Poucher (Nov. ‘16) recalls “She sang the song when we got home!”