MANOS DE JESUS (Hands of Jesus) MISSION TRIP TO GUATEMALA

Conclusion

One of my favorite things was talking to some of the Guatemalan employees. Because I was no youngster, they let me ride in the cab of the truck instead bouncing around the truck bed. I got to talk to two different truck drivers. One spoke pretty good English. His name was Samuel. We talked about our families and his job. He had lived for two years in Sacramento, California, but when his father became ill, he came back to be with his family.

I also took a day off (again because of my age) and chatted with one of the household help ladies who also spoke pretty good English. Her name was Manuela. We talked about her life and family. She could walk to work and that took about 1/2 hour or more. If she could, she took a Guatemalan three-wheel cab, called a Tuk-Tuk, and it took her 10 minutes.

Many native women helped the mission with cooking and cleaning. Young men helped with building and taking care of the grounds.

The missionaries and their families live on the mission grounds. At the time I was there, there were three of these families. They were young adults in their thirties and had children of their own. We all ate together and washed our own dishes.

The last day, we went for a 3-hour bus ride. In order to zip line back down the mountain, it was another long uphill trek up the mountain. There were 8 separate zip lines coming back down. The views were spectacular. (That’s me in the picture. Had to document that I’d actually done that.)

Following that, we traveled on to Lake Atitlan where we took a boat ride to a beautiful restaurant. Again, the restaurant was up another mountain!