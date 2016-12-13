ORPHAN TRAIN

Orphan Train is an historical novel by Christina Baker Kline.

Between the years of 1854 and 1929, so-called “orphan trains” ran regularly from the east coast to the farmlands of the midwest carrying thousands of abandoned children whose fates would be determined by pure luck.

Would they be adopted by kind and loving families, or would they face a childhood of hard labor and servitude?

Vivian Daly, a young Irish immigrant, was sent by rail from New York City to an uncertain future. Years later (See next page.)

she returns east and leads a quiet life on the coast of Maine. In her attic, hidden away in trunks, is evidence from her turbulent past.

Seventeen-year-old Molly Ayer knows that her efforts in community service helping an elderly widow clean out her attic is the only thing keeping her out of juvenile hall.

Molly is also an outsider, being raised by strangers and she, too, has unanswered questions about her past. As they work together, she discovers she and Vivian aren’t as different as they appear.

June Poucher (Nov. ‘16) adds, “ This is a wonderful story; flows well and is heart warming.”