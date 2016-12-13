MY GRANDFATHER WOULD HAVE SHOT ME

By Jennifer Teege, this book was a deep read. Teege is a woman who finds out her grandfather, Amon Goeth, was the commandant at Placzow, a Nazi concentration camp.

Jennifer struggles with understanding why her grandmother didn’t do more to try to stop her husband from committing the terrible acts he committed.

In an effort to make peace with her past, the author eventually bridges a barrier and makes friends with a Jewish woman whose grandparents survived the Holocaust

As I read this book, I was able to look at matters through Jennifer Teege’s eyes and understand the situation from her perspective.

Bookworm (Oct. ‘16) adds, “Through this book, I came to a deeper understanding of the events of the Holocaust and the horrific genocidal acts committed by Hitler’s regime.”