A WANT-TO-READ

There’s a new book on the market called The Hidden Life of Trees It is written by Peter Wohlleben and is on my list of “Want-to-Reads.” I’m intrigued by the synopsis which informs us that trees are more healthy when they lives in families, rather than being loners. They support and feed each other.

It’s just one more metaphor from nature telling us that we do need to commune with each

other for better, happier lives!

Gail (See her “November Tree” comment, p. 2.) says, “Recently, I saw ‘Jane Eyre, the Musical,’ with my grand-daughter. I highly recommend that performance! It was especially well-done on the Shakespearian-type stage.”