I READ AND READ

I continue to read. I have several books on hold through the library. My daughter also gives me her hand-me-downs. Below are some of the ones I’ve recently read. There are others–but I can’t remember titles!

1. The House at Riverton by Kate Morton is one of hers I really enjoyed. Set in England, this book is the story of an old woman who had worked for an aristocratic family starting in WW1. The story is presented in flashbacks. There is murder and mystery, as well as romance and beautiful descriptions of the relationships between the main character and the people she worked for and their other staff.

2. Fatal Flowers: On Sin, Sex, and Suicide in the Deep South by Rosemary Daniell. The main focus seemed to be on sex and attempts at relationships. There are probably people who liked this, but it seemed the author brought up many issues that were not resolved.

3. Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man by Fannie Flagg. Another fun book by Fannie who talks about growing up in the South during the 50’s. Definitely a good read.

4. The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova. I’m reading this now and almost finished. I would like to quit, but I want to know how it ends! It is too long, and there is too much repetition and unnecessary description. However, I find the plot interesting. One of the main characters is a psychiatrist who enjoys painting art. He is treating an artist who is hospitalized for a year because he won’t speak. The psychiatrist is attempting to understand this man, and reaches out to the artist’s ex-wife and an ex-girlfriend.

In addition, there is a plot about a female artist during the late 1800s, including her experience becoming

an artist and her romance with a man outside her marriage. (See next page.)

