THE SEEKER’S JOURNEY
Keep pace, deface, save face,
embrace,
Finally accepting God’s
loving grace!
Story of the human race,
From there to here,
To who-knows-where.
The story of our journey:
Learning, exploring, deploring,
imploring.
The story of our maturing:
From me to them, with muss,
fuss and cuss,
Only to discover it’s all about us,
Seeking, searching, striving,
thriving
(Sometimes, even conniving),
Existing, living, loving –
Trying to find our purpose
Until relationship with GOD
–and others–
Finally comes to the surface.
DAPepple (Nov. ‘16) says,
“I wrote this in March of 2011.”