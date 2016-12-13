«  
THE SEEKER’S JOURNEY

Keep pace, deface, save face,

embrace,

Finally accepting God’s

loving grace!

Story of the human race,

From there to here,

To who-knows-where.

The story of our journey:

Learning, exploring, deploring,

imploring.

The story of our maturing:

From me to them, with muss,

fuss and cuss,

Only to discover it’s all about us,

Seeking, searching, striving,

thriving

(Sometimes, even conniving),

Existing, living, loving –

Trying to find our purpose

Until relationship with GOD

–and others–

Finally comes to the surface.

DAPepple (Nov. ‘16) says,

I wrote this in March of 2011.”

