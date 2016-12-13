stitch by stitch we create our lives

EXPERIENCE I READ AND READ » THE SEEKER'S JOURNEY Keep pace, deface, save face, embrace, Finally accepting God's loving grace! Story of the human race, From there to here, To who-knows-where. The story of our journey: Learning, exploring, deploring, imploring. The story of our maturing: From me to them, with muss, fuss and cuss, Only to discover it's all about us, Seeking, searching, striving, thriving (Sometimes, even conniving), Existing, living, loving – Trying to find our purpose Until relationship with GOD –and others– Finally comes to the surface. DAPepple (Nov. '16) says, "I wrote this in March of 2011."