EXPERIENCE

You are

the sum of

all your experience.

Simon Stargazer III (Nov. ‘16) explains, “I was talking with my stepson, John, a while back discussing his job and his desire to change jobs. He is under a great deal of stress, as he is the ‘go to guy’ for almost every area in his company. The president of the company doesn’t understand how it is that John is universally liked and gets people to do what others want them to do, but the president can’t seem to make it happen.

John says, “I tell people how it is. I’m up front with my mistakes and spell out the results and consequences.”

This attitude has won him the admiration of his peers as well as of city officials, and others in arenas of influence.

John has a strong positive attitude, often in the face of adversity.(particularly during a stint in prison with the likes of black power groups and the Aryan Brotherhood, where his training in the ethical use of Karate, as well as his firm belief in fairness stood him well.)

It didn’t hurt that he took the time and effort to help get inmates into the college programs offered, and also tutored them.”