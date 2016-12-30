THE 2017 SELF_DISCOVERY GAME:

Dear Readers,

Once again, the game below is from Kokology, The Game of Self-Discovery, the first book by Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito.

I chose one I hope you can (and will) draw. I love to see everyone’s different depictions and hope you will play along with me.

The game is not intended to be “religious.” I hope you will explore possibilities and get to know yourself better!

Frances Fritsie,

Editor of Ninepatch

THE GREATEST MYSTERY

Nobody really likes to dwell on the subject, but take just a moment now to think about what happens to us after we die. Does the soul move on to another world, or is death the absolute and final extinction of the self? Do you believe in heaven and hell or that the soul is reborn in a new body on earth? People have been wondering about these same questions for thousands of years, but in the end, we have to admit that we just don’t know. In this life, death remains the greatest mystery of all.

In this scenario, imagine that the soul survives after death. What form do you imagine it takes once it is freed from the body?

1. The soul is the same size and shape as its body was in life.

2. The soul retains its human form, but expands in size.

3. The soul is tiny and human shaped, like a fairy.

4. The soul is like a ball of flame or a cloud without definite form.”

Draw whatever you see below before turning over the page for an explanation.

DRAW BEFORE YOU READ ON!

“The image you have of the soul is a direct reflection of your own self-image. The nature of the soul you pictures shows how you feel about yourself.

1. The soul is the same size and shape as its body was in life. You have one of the most valuable things in the world –self-esteem. You accept yourself, faults and all, and love yourself for what you are. Always keep that same attitude as you go through life, and keep discovering how much about yourself there is to know.

2. The soul retains its human form but expands in size.

You are not satisfied with yourself as things stand today. You feel there are many things you’ve yet to experience and achieve, which makes you see the true self as much bigger than it is now. That dissatisfaction can be a source of inspiration if you learn to control it. Otherwise, it will only haunt you as a sense of incompleteness.

3. The soul is tiny and human shaped, like a fairy.

Despite all your good qualities, you still have not discovered what it is within you that makes you great. It’s not so much a feeling of dissatisfaction as it is self-doubt. You need to wonder, “What’s wrong with me?” but you never seem to be able to put your finger on the answer. What’s wrong with you is you’re human, just like the rest of us, and that means imperfect. Accept that, and you’ll begin to see that being human has its good points, too.

4. The soul is like a ball of flame or a cloud, without definite form.

You aren’t upset by your shortcomings or proud of your strengths, and you can’t be bothered in comparing yourself with others. In fact, you aren’t very interested in issues of the self at all. That may be because you’re incredibly shallow or because you’re profoundly wise. But even that doesn’t seem very important to you.”

Dear Readers,

When I read this game, I had an immediate image of a sketch I made years ago for a Ninepatch story. (See below. My soul is the top one, reaching up.) The fact that the image appears male isn’t a problem. Daddy called me “Junior” and often said, “She’s the only boy I ever had.”

I would never assess myself as having great self-esteem. However, I work at being at peace with myself and others. Maybe that’s a key.

I am hoping to see many of your “soul” images!