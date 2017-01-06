GYPSY

(Part I of II)

I eased into the seat of Colleen’s grandmother’s car. She drove us home from elementary school. I was in the later grades and about 10- years-old.

My best friend, Colleen, was also in the car and I clearly recall her three-years-younger sister was with us, too. Florence was a feisty little firebrand who always tried to tag around with Colleen and me.

As we rode home, Florence blurted out angrily, “The kids at school kept saying to me, “Gypsy, gypsy, gypsy!”

I was quiet, but her outburst of anger, frustration and hurt over the bullying made an impression on me.

Indeed, at home Colleen’s family was identified as “gypsy.” They had lived in our neighborhood for as long as I could remember, but the adult women often wore colorful skirts, jewelry, and scarves. My mother and Colleen’s mother were in the hospital giving birth to us within a week of each other. As kids, Colleen and I grew up together on “the wrong side of the tracks.”

They were a hard-working family: they ran carnival games at the amusement park near us, told fortunes, and operated a fast food stand where they gave me my first job when I was 14-years-old. Their home was the largest on the block and the small crèche in their yard, dedicated to the Virgin Mary,

spoke of a strong faith.

In my own family, I was lonely.

Though my mother contemptuously called them “gypsies” I learned from Colleen’s family what a loving family was like. I don’t mean to idealize these folks, but they cared about me and they modeled how they loved their kids. Rather than the stray dog I felt like at home, when I was with them I was part of their group.

They were not the only “different” family in our neighborhood. Two gay women lived next door,

a few single mothers worked and raised their children, also poor white folks and mixed race children. We all got along, and we were neighbors.

It just seemed natural.

Linda Rosenthal (Dec. 16) adds, “I still wish that I could see my childhood friend again. I have an idea where they settled, perhaps some day I will see her.”