A TIDBIT FROM MY INDIA VISIT

This photo was taken in Varanasi –a city on the Ganges River that is one of the seven sacred spots for Hindus. It is a pilgrimage destination. It is considered auspicious to bathe in “Mother” Ganges there.

If one is fortunate enough to die in Varanasi, after cremation at the city’s burning ghats (steps leading down to the bank of a river in India) one’s ashes can be placed in the water of the Ganges. Thereby, the deceased’s soul escapes the cycle of rebirth and death.

In the above photo, I am receiving a blessing from a Sadhu (Hindu holy man) –a renunciant whose body is covered in ash. Since I am in Varanasi, he is most likely a follower of Shiva. (His particular sect would be indicated by the Tilaka mark on his forehead.)

Unfortunately, I don’t remember and in the photo cannot see the complete image of his face.

Liz/ Moascar (Dec. 16) adds, “A ‘renunciant’ is a person who is like a priest. He gives up normal family/ working life to live a holy one attached to temple activities.”