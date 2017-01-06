GAIL READS

HOPE PREVAILS

This story tackles an issue people in many families face: depression.

Dr. Michelle Bengston writes about her own experiences with depression. She says for years misinterpretations of God’s nature had kept her from understanding his unconditional love for her.

At the end of each chapter, she gently guides the reader in their own journey toward overcoming depression and finding the joy and peace the Lord promises in His Word.

I highly recommend this book for anyone who is curious about, knows someone who deals with or personally experiences depression.

Bookworm (Dec. ‘16) adds, “I once dealt with depression. Through reading this book, my own faith was strengthened I was able to find more joy and peace.”