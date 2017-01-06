PERCEPTION
Perception
Is rarely reality,
but it
Sometimes leads to
a real future.
Simon Stargazer III (Dec. ‘16) adds, “For quite a while, I shared my witticisms by posting them in various departmental work stations at my employment. I also handed out double-sided sheets of sayings at garage sales I visited each summer.
In the process, I asked people if they would like to get new positive thoughts by e-mail once a week or so. After a couple of years, that list grew to about 450.
I was disappointed that I rarely got more than a couple of responses in a month. But, I was elated the responses I got showed I touched on something that was near and dear to each one.
My perception was what I had to share would be important to many people, not just a few. (In reality, I have no idea how many were touched or changed by my thoughts, though hopefully it was many more than responded.)
The real future, all this led to was publishing my thoughts in book form. Though they are infrequent sellers, my four previous books, and the one now at the publisher total about 1000 pages!”