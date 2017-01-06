PERCEPTION

Perception

Is rarely reality,

but it

Sometimes leads to

a real future.

Simon Stargazer III (Dec. ‘16) adds, “For quite a while, I shared my witticisms by posting them in various departmental work stations at my employment. I also handed out double-sided sheets of sayings at garage sales I visited each summer.

In the process, I asked people if they would like to get new positive thoughts by e-mail once a week or so. After a couple of years, that list grew to about 450.

I was disappointed that I rarely got more than a couple of responses in a month. But, I was elated the responses I got showed I touched on something that was near and dear to each one.

My perception was what I had to share would be important to many people, not just a few. (In reality, I have no idea how many were touched or changed by my thoughts, though hopefully it was many more than responded.)