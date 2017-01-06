REAL-I-ZATION

Productive Stagnation

Rational-I-Zation

(At least that’s what it seems to me.)

EGO being stuck

And unable to be

Free from the power of muck.

Quite different, you see

From pondering prayer

Being productive time for the Soul.

Although a am quiet, and movement quite rare,

Journeying with God is my

Lifelong Goal.

DA Pepple (Dec. ‘16) ads, “There are those who fill their awake time with activity, leaving no space for quiet ponderment. There are those who are so out of fuel that anything out of routine is fearfully impossible, thereby fending off any contemplative time. Then we have the guilt-ers who cannot see lift outside of activity as being productive. I wrote this piece in response/reaction/retaliation to these thought-trains.”