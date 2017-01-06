I ALWAYS CALLED HER CYNTHIA

I always called her

Cynthia

And never questioned why.

She was my grandmother,

Certainly matronly enough.

She could have been grandma

Or grandmother or nana,

But it was always

Just,

Cynthia.

Mostly, she

Tried to be my mother,

To take over my own mother’s

Rose –whether she succeeded

I still don’t know, but one thing I

Know for certain, is that she

Was always there whenever

I needed her.

My grandmother, Cynthia,

Was someone who came before

You called her.

She didn’t need another name.

Bluebird says, “I am a writer of words in poetry and companion to little dog Moe-Moe. I’m a single senior, grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 2 in Gainesville, Florida.” (.)

Editor’s Note: The above poem is one of a series written as a tribute to Cynthia, Bluebird’s grandmother. The author grew up with her grandmother and had a close relationship with her.