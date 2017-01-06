stitch by stitch we create our lives

MONTHLY QUESTION I ALWAYS CALLED HER CYNTHIA » AFTER DRIVING FROM SALT LAKE CITY TO L.A I make love to Poetry. She takes her boots off, lies down beside me. I blow her mind, she says (this blows my mind.) Achieve we the waking hours of clarity just before sunrise when all the neighborhood's got its sprinklers turned on, Poetry's got me turned on again despite my fatigue. I'm too tired not to see things clearly. Brian Janisse (Dec. '16) says, "I knew a woman whose name meant 'Poetry.' We covered countless miles together. She'll always be part of my holy foundation."