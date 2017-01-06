«  
AFTER DRIVING FROM SALT LAKE CITY TO L.A

I make love to Poetry.

She takes her boots off, lies

down beside me.

I blow her mind, she says

(this blows my mind.)

Achieve we the waking

hours of clarity

just before sunrise when

all the neighborhood’s

got its sprinklers turned on,

Poetry’s got me turned on

again despite my fatigue.

I’m too tired not to see things

clearly.

Brian Janisse (Dec. ‘16) says, “I knew a woman whose name meant ‘Poetry.’ We covered countless miles together. She’ll always be part of my holy foundation.”

