AFTER DRIVING FROM SALT LAKE CITY TO L.A
I make love to Poetry.
She takes her boots off, lies
down beside me.
I blow her mind, she says
(this blows my mind.)
Achieve we the waking
hours of clarity
just before sunrise when
all the neighborhood’s
got its sprinklers turned on,
Poetry’s got me turned on
again despite my fatigue.
I’m too tired not to see things
clearly.
Brian Janisse (Dec. ‘16) says, “I knew a woman whose name meant ‘Poetry.’ We covered countless miles together. She’ll always be part of my holy foundation.”