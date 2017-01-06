MONTHLY QUESTION

New reader, Kay, responds to last month’s question, “If you could open your own retail store, what kind of merchandise would you sell?”

Kay says, “I have happy youthful memories of the joy of getting my allowance and going to the 5 -and -10 store and looking all over its aisles for what I might like to buy. I had lots of choices: penny candy, cheap perfume, toys and games. Sometimes a store had a soda fountain and I might choose a soda or a milk shake.

Today’s Walmart, Target, Meijer and similar store are not the same as the old-fashioned dime stores! Among the tourist shops, I found a 5 and 10 in St. Joseph, Michigan. I delighted in an earring purchase –which I still get compliments on.

There are still 5 –and -10s around –usually in smaller towns without chain stores. Be sure to look for one. Stop and browse. Keep making happy memories!

Kay is married, the mother of one daughter and two sons all grown. She enjoys reading every evening. She likes mysteries, biographies, and presidential and first-lady books. She also enjoys crosswords, especially the puzzler from “People” magazine. She adds, “I still like to send greeting cards, too.”

**

Christa (Aug. ’16) responds to our January 2017 prompt, “What kind of weather do you enjoy that others don’t?” “I enjoy very, very hot humid weather, which most people seem to find terrible. My grandfather, in particular, won’t even visit areas of the world that are hot and humid! But, I lived in Costa Rica for a while and just loved it. Yes, you end up sweaty in tropical weather, but everyone else is, too. I always had plenty of opportunities for swimming at the beach and in rivers, too.

The moisture-filled air feels heavy when you breathe it; I never wanted to exercise much except to swim. But, that was enough.

To me heat plus humidity feels like the world is giving me a hug. When it comes down to it, I’d much rather be too hot than too cold!”

**

Editor Frances also comments on “What kind of weather do you enjoy that others don’t?”

“I grew up in Northern Indiana, a little girl who stood on the heat register all through the winter. Oddly, my favorite “sport” was ice skating!

As a teen, I spent evenings on the town’s outdoor skating pond and weekends, someone’s folks took a girlfriend and me to a nearby lake. One time I chased and caught an iceboat and grinned during a fast ride!

Summers, and later Florida-living, were lovely! I loved the warm, moist air –until temperatures reached 85. After that, at night I squirmed and tossed on my sheets. (Once stripped down to my skin, I can’t take off any more!)

In truth, in any temperature lower than 75, I feel “chilly.” I always carry a jacket with me when I go out. Grocery stores and many Florida people keep their home AC set at 75 or lower.

On the other side of the temperature- preference coin, I have a narrow tolerance range. Tricks help with comfort. In the summer, I always walk in /park my car in the shade and never think about the temperature. Winter helpers include a wardrobe of sweatshirts, jackets and mittens that keep me smiling!

It’s all good!

**

For February, our present question, “What kind of weather do you enjoy that others don’t?” will continue. A new question will join it, “I was named after ___ because …”