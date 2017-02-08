BOOK CLUBS FOR INMATES

Reading a newspaper article about prison book clubs, I was interested immediately and decided to volunteer with Book Clubs For Inmates (BCFI). With others, several months later I started a book club in an Aboriginal Healing Village, a minimum security prison for men operated by the Canadian correctional service. It works closely with local Elders using Aboriginal values and traditions.

The goal of the book clubs is to help increase empathy, listening skills and self-awareness through literacy, similar to book clubs I’m part of outside prison. My commitment as one of three leaders is to attend monthly meetings and lead discussions. At each meeting, the men receive the book for the next month, paid for by another volunteer.

Books are chosen with input from the men and the leaders. This prison is about 2 hours away from my home but I travel with another volunteer who lives near me. We get time to talk about books. BCFI has 28 book clubs in prisons across Canada.

BCFI has money for author visits and the men were excited to learn that a Canadian author, Lawrence Hill, will visit our group in May. Before the visit, the men will get copies of two of his recent books to read, The Book of Negroes (published in the US as Someone Knows My Name) and The Illegal.

As keen readers, the men in my book club are there by choice and they love to discuss. Although in this institution there is not the harsh environment that you see in TV depictions of prison life, there are severe constraints on personal freedom.

BCFI sent out a card at Christmas that showed an inmate’s description of the effect of the prison book club: the guard peers into the cell and sees someone reading but he does not see what the prisoner is experi-encing, the freedom and transformative power of reading.

