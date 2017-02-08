GAIL READ AND READS

I’ve been reading, reading and reading some more! I finished our book club selection, Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult. This one’s a winner! It’s fiction, but based on a true story in Flint, Michigan, about a black nurse, a white supremacist and a public defender. Picoult delves into the underbelly of racism, discussing it in a way that causes discomfort, but spotlights the truth.

I can’t say enough about Dr. Paul O.’s last published book, You Can’t Make Me Angry. He’s the guy so well-known with friends of Bill W. whose story features “acceptance is the answer to all my problems.”

The Girl from Venice by Martin Cruz Smith is about the last days of WWII when Italy was a hotbed of spies and nobody trusted anybody.

A fisherman discovers and hides a young Jewish girl who has escaped the purge in Venice. They discover her betrayer and fall in love. It moves along nicely; the history is most interesting; the setting is more interesting, but I still give it a grade “B.”

Perhaps, after reading Into the Magic Shop by Dr. James Doty, a brain surgeon, the previous book didn’t have a chance to score with me. This book is one I want to read again, one that I will keep. I loved the scientific reasoning behind his meditation.

This book was autobiographical and tremendous!

Gail (Dec. ‘16) adds, “Next up I’m reading Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking. Her books are always a delight.” Our book club has selected Laura Tillman’s first novel, The Long Shadows of Small Ghosts. It’s up to read soon.”