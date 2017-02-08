MESSY SPIRITUALITY

A few days ago, I was at the library perusing the “new book” shelf. A book literally jumped off the shelf into my hands. Messy Spirituality by Michael Yaconelli was written for people like me!

In my walk with God, too often I try to be perfect on my own instead of through His power. Yaconelli hits the truth straight out: God loves us even though our lives are often very messy and we are often wonder-ing where He is.

In this book, he explains how Jesus wasn’t looking for disciples who were perfect, but instead for people who were rejects –throwaways or straight-out hated by society.

There are some beautiful stories that Yaconelli uses to make points, including the story of a father making his son take back a Conga Drum, to illustrate the idea that God will never take back His unconditional love for us.

Bookworm (Jan. ‘17) adds, “This book really helped me in my walk with the Lord. I hope it will help and bless you as well.”