SNARE
He gets tired
with feet swollen red,
Rampant depression
flows thru his head.
Feelings of anger, loves lost
and shame,
Sitting in a jail cell,
his new code of fame.
Missing his loved ones,
lost and alone,
Uttering a prayer
in a long languid moan
Praise Him, Bless them,
scare the devil away!
Barely feeling grateful
he’s survived another day.
Longing for the meaning
or a kind human touch,
(But maybe even that’s asking
way too much.)
Helping other people much of his life,
Now overcome
by sin’s resulting strife.
Eyes itch, back hurts,
ankles sore as hell,
Heading for another round
or the final bell?
Life seems on hold now,
existing is the best.
Spending time, spending time,
forsaking all the rest.
What’s happening?
What’s the purpose?
Is this just a test?
Should he feel honored
just to challenge this quest?
Poem’s fading now,
his eyes are closing fast.
Seeking escapeful slumber now,
sealing off the past.
He throws the body down
and says a little prayer,
For God’s lifting gift
out of doldrum’s snare.
DAPepple (Jan. ‘17) explains, “This poem describes a bit of my rock bottom –the turn-around dynamic in addictions. For a bunch of years now, I have been living in gratitude and hope, personally embracing relationship with self, other and God –as He reveals Himself to me. ( Masculine gender used only for convenience –not to box in, define or describe the mystery, power, energy or existence- this is God.)”