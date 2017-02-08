stitch by stitch we create our lives

SNARE He gets tired with feet swollen red, Rampant depression flows thru his head. Feelings of anger, loves lost and shame, Sitting in a jail cell, his new code of fame. Missing his loved ones, lost and alone, Uttering a prayer in a long languid moan Praise Him, Bless them, scare the devil away! Barely feeling grateful he's survived another day. Longing for the meaning or a kind human touch, (But maybe even that's asking way too much.) Helping other people much of his life, Now overcome by sin's resulting strife. Eyes itch, back hurts, ankles sore as hell, Heading for another round or the final bell? Life seems on hold now, existing is the best. Spending time, spending time, forsaking all the rest. What's happening? What's the purpose? Is this just a test? Should he feel honored just to challenge this quest? Poem's fading now, his eyes are closing fast. Seeking escapeful slumber now, sealing off the past. He throws the body down and says a little prayer, For God's lifting gift out of doldrum's snare. DAPepple (Jan. '17) explains, "This poem describes a bit of my rock bottom –the turn-around dynamic in addictions. For a bunch of years now, I have been living in gratitude and hope, personally embracing relationship with self, other and God –as He reveals Himself to me. ( Masculine gender used only for convenience –not to box in, define or describe the mystery, power, energy or existence- this is God.)"