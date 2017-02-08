WAY HOME, CHICAGO WINDSTORM
Today just now on way home
in the horrid fierce winds
I pushed
against a 45-degree angle as I
pressed for the bus stop
in time,
I saw lying on the ground
a mess of something
black and silver
and squinting my eyes against
the verbose monstrosity that
was
the wind, I saw that it was an
umbrella destroyed, a
wretched
snaggled twist of bent rods
and torn vinyl undoubtedly
dropped in
disgust of its uselessness by a neighbor who had gotten
but 50
yards from her front door
before the unexpected
assault by a brick
wall of wind fubared her puny
and hopeless umbrella
which also
may have been simply ripped
whole from her hand and
sent
smashing and smashing away
into the concrete.
Brian Janisse (Jan. ‘17) adds, “Sometimes, trying to shield ourselves from the elements seems so futile. An umbrella is only useful as long as the wind decides it is.”