WAY HOME, CHICAGO WINDSTORM

Today just now on way home

in the horrid fierce winds

I pushed

against a 45-degree angle as I

pressed for the bus stop

in time,

I saw lying on the ground

a mess of something

black and silver

and squinting my eyes against

the verbose monstrosity that

was

the wind, I saw that it was an

umbrella destroyed, a

wretched

snaggled twist of bent rods

and torn vinyl undoubtedly

dropped in

disgust of its uselessness by a neighbor who had gotten

but 50

yards from her front door

before the unexpected

assault by a brick

wall of wind fubared her puny

and hopeless umbrella

which also

may have been simply ripped

whole from her hand and

sent

smashing and smashing away

into the concrete.

Brian Janisse (Jan. ‘17) adds, “Sometimes, trying to shield ourselves from the elements seems so futile. An umbrella is only useful as long as the wind decides it is.”

February 8th, 2017

