stitch by stitch we create our lives

TIME ADVICE SNARE » WAY HOME, CHICAGO WINDSTORM Today just now on way home in the horrid fierce winds I pushed against a 45-degree angle as I pressed for the bus stop in time, I saw lying on the ground a mess of something black and silver and squinting my eyes against the verbose monstrosity that was the wind, I saw that it was an umbrella destroyed, a wretched snaggled twist of bent rods and torn vinyl undoubtedly dropped in disgust of its uselessness by a neighbor who had gotten but 50 yards from her front door before the unexpected assault by a brick wall of wind fubared her puny and hopeless umbrella which also may have been simply ripped whole from her hand and sent smashing and smashing away into the concrete. Brian Janisse (Jan. ‘17) adds, “Sometimes, trying to shield ourselves from the elements seems so futile. An umbrella is only useful as long as the wind decides it is.” Leave a Reply