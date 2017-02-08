TIME ADVICE

Never say, “I don’t have

enough time ….”

There’s plenty of time.

It goes on forever.



The problem is,

there’s not enough of you inside time,

So stretch yourself and

make the most of it!

Simon Stargazer (Jan. ’17) expands, “This poem was inspired by the many people who always say ‘I didn’t have time to get it done’ or ‘I don’t have time for that’ or ‘ There aren’t enough hours in the day’.

Sometimes I just want to respond, ‘Why don’t you work on your priorities first and then think about doing what’s fun?’ Or maybe I feel like saying, ‘Planning ahead helps.’ Or ‘You could start a little earlier, ya’ know!’ But, usually, I’m too timid to be that brash. Oh well!”