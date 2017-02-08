YOU’RE PRETTY WHEN YOU SMILE
Everyone should be remembered
for something special they had to say –
For Cynthia it was,
“You’re pretty when you smile.”
I always figured
that she meant that if I
smiled I wasn’t ugly, which
is what I thought I was.
She didn’t think she was
pretty either.
Her sister, Delilah, she said,
was pretty, but her sister
Delilah died when she was
only ten.
My mother was pretty,
but Cynthia also said,
“Pretty is what pretty does,”
and I am not sure she
thought my mother did pretty.
She never did define
what pretty does to be pretty;
I am not sure that Cynthia
always did pretty
but she did smile a lot.
I know that whatever pretty does
I didn’t do it, but I did try
to smile sometimes.
There is a beautiful picture
of Cynthia that hangs
on my bedroom wall.
She has a beautiful smile and
she looks very pretty.
Bluebird (Jan. ‘17) says, “I think often about those words my grandmother said, especially when I find myself in a negative state or when I think I am not pretty as defined by our society.”