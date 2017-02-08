YOU’RE PRETTY WHEN YOU SMILE

Everyone should be remembered

for something special they had to say –

For Cynthia it was,

“You’re pretty when you smile.”

I always figured

that she meant that if I

smiled I wasn’t ugly, which

is what I thought I was.

She didn’t think she was

pretty either.

Her sister, Delilah, she said,

was pretty, but her sister

Delilah died when she was

only ten.

My mother was pretty,

but Cynthia also said,

“Pretty is what pretty does,”

and I am not sure she

thought my mother did pretty.

She never did define

what pretty does to be pretty;

I am not sure that Cynthia

always did pretty

but she did smile a lot.

I know that whatever pretty does

I didn’t do it, but I did try

to smile sometimes.

There is a beautiful picture

of Cynthia that hangs

on my bedroom wall.

She has a beautiful smile and

she looks very pretty.

Bluebird (Jan. ‘17) says, “I think often about those words my grandmother said, especially when I find myself in a negative state or when I think I am not pretty as defined by our society.”