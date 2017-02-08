«  
  »

OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

Chiming in on “What kind of weather do you enjoy that others don’t?” is Kay (Jan. ‘17).

She says, “I walk with a small group of ladies two mornings a week. I always bundle up and layer. I wear warm gloves, neck scarf, ear muffs and an insulated coat in winter.

If the walks aren’t cleared or it’s windy, we walk in the hallways of a retirement complex. (Boring!)

In spite of the weather, I enjoy each day.”

**

This month’s question, “I was named after ___ because ….” will continue for March and a new question will join it, “I remember my parents as being….” We look forward to hearing from you!

*

February 8th, 2017 | Category: 6. managing the house | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

 

 

 

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>