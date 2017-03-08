UNASHAMED

During a recent visit to the library, I checked out the book, Unashamed by Heather Nelson,

It turned out to be an extremely good read.

Heather gets to the core of the Gospel message: how many times people carry needless shamefulness and other burdens.

At the end of each chapter, the author poses questions about the issues she brought up. She points out how the issues might be related to things going on in the reader’s life. Her point is to bring the reader closer to Christ.

One point she mentioned I could really identify with: wanting to be perfect. I try to identify with worldly standards of perfections. This leads me away from my relationship with God.

By the end of the book, my knowledge and understanding of the Lord’s desire for my life had increased.

Bookworm (Feb. ‘17) adds, “Peace and blessings!”