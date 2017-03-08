OVE

The group I meet with at church is reading A Man Called Ove. It is by Swedish author Fredrik Backman. I had to return my copy to the library after two weeks, because it is in high demand.

I’m not writing a regular book review because I can’t look up details to add. However, I will give an overview. The main character, Ove, is an old curmudgeon who is deeply grieving and almost suicidal throughout most of the story.

The reader really gets into Ove’s head. The story has its humorous moments and ends in a very affirming way.

Carol (Nov. ‘16) adds, “Everyone in the book group enjoyed the book as much as I but no one had any insights that were new to me.”