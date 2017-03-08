BEHIND THE BEAUTIFUL FOREVERS

I just read a book that I want to recommend. Behind the Beautiful Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in a Mumbai Undercity is by Katherine Boo.

I didn’t read the summary of the book, and I thought it was a novel. When I finished, I read the author’s note.

Boo is a journalist who has written about poor communities for years. In this book, she describes a slum in Mumbai and the lives of the inhabitants.

She shows how the people try to be moral, to be the kind of people they want to be, and how impossible this can be when there is so much corruption in the city.

Because of the description of the life in the slum, the book can be hard to read sometimes. But, at the same time, it is wonderful to see how people try to care about each other.

I highly recommend this book.

Jane (Dec. ‘16) adds, “Some of the same moral corruption of Mumbai can be seen in our own country.”