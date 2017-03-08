«  
A WISE MAN

A wise man

May not be aware of it.

That is part of

What makes him wise.

Simon Stargazer (Feb. ‘17) expands, “From time to time, I hear ‘Out of the mouths of babes.’ The earliest wisdom often comes with little or no bias. Elderly wisdom might be coming from a return to childhood, in some cases. In others, it may come from the experiences of a long life.  In any event, the speaker may not be aware of the wisdom that impacts the listener.

One thing is evident; the beginning and end of life are often interspersed with bits of wisdom, consciously, or not.”

March 8th, 2017

