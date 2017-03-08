TRUTH
The Truth-sayer speaks
With a feather-like knife
Cutting gently ‘tween
Day-light and strife
Knowing the difference
of right words and wrong
Some warn of dangers,
some burst into song
Sweet sounding aroma,
the musicians’ lost chord
TRUTH lived totally,
By Jesus my Lord.
DAPepple (Feb. ‘17) adds, “We have all heard that the truth shall set you free, but at first, that may p**s you off. However, for those of integrity, truth is always sought, even though it may hurt for a moment. In the end, no one likes a fake when the real deal can be had.”