TRUTH

The Truth-sayer speaks

With a feather-like knife

Cutting gently ‘tween

Day-light and strife

Knowing the difference

of right words and wrong

Some warn of dangers,

some burst into song

Sweet sounding aroma,

the musicians’ lost chord

TRUTH lived totally,

By Jesus my Lord.

DAPepple (Feb. ‘17) adds, “We have all heard that the truth shall set you free, but at first, that may p**s you off. However, for those of integrity, truth is always sought, even though it may hurt for a moment. In the end, no one likes a fake when the real deal can be had.

March 8th, 2017 | Category: 5. thread | Leave a comment

