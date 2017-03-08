stitch by stitch we create our lives

INVOCATION SECTOR TRUTH » CYNTHIA'S SMILE Cynthia's smile took her everywhere, To New York City To buy clothes for her dress shop, On excursions to Canada and Europe, And one sailing cruise that I know of. She drove Charles and me, two of Her grandchildren, to dentists in Philadelphia And foot doctors in Allentown, To many gospel Meetings wherever they were held, To Lansdale where she Visited her friends, Cleta and Bill, To Hatfield where Uncle Frank lived, And all around Quakertown. Where most people knew her. She took trips to California where she Visited her three other grandchildren, Christina, Jeff, and Scott. She had a green car that had four doors Made by NASH, in which, In the summer, She took Mrs. Neubert (who worked In a carpet store) and her niece, Connie, My brother and me To the beach where We learned to swim in Ocean City, New Jersey, at Flanders Pool. And on the way home We ate rock candy that Mrs. Neubert bought. Bluebird (Feb. '17) reflects on the poem, "My grandmother, Cynthia, traveled a lot because she owned a dress shop. At the time, it was rare for women to own their own businesses. She always had a smile on her face."