CYNTHIA’S SMILE

Cynthia’s smile took her everywhere,

To New York City

To buy clothes for her dress shop,

On excursions to Canada

and Europe,

And one sailing cruise that I know of.

She drove Charles and me, two of

Her grandchildren, to dentists

in Philadelphia

And foot doctors in Allentown,

To many gospel

Meetings wherever they were held,

To Lansdale where she

Visited her friends, Cleta and Bill,

To Hatfield where Uncle Frank lived,

And all around Quakertown.

Where most people knew her.

She took trips to California

where she

Visited her three

other grandchildren,

Christina, Jeff, and Scott.

She had a green car that had

four doors

Made by NASH, in which,

In the summer,

She took Mrs. Neubert (who worked

In a carpet store)

and her niece, Connie,

My brother and me

To the beach where

We learned to swim in Ocean City,

New Jersey, at Flanders Pool.

And on the way home

We ate rock candy that

Mrs. Neubert bought.

Bluebird (Feb. ‘17) reflects on the poem, “My grandmother, Cynthia, traveled a lot because she owned a dress shop. At the time, it was rare for women to own their own businesses. She always had a smile on her face.”

