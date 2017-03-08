CYNTHIA’S SMILE
Cynthia’s smile took her everywhere,
To New York City
To buy clothes for her dress shop,
On excursions to Canada
and Europe,
And one sailing cruise that I know of.
She drove Charles and me, two of
Her grandchildren, to dentists
in Philadelphia
And foot doctors in Allentown,
To many gospel
Meetings wherever they were held,
To Lansdale where she
Visited her friends, Cleta and Bill,
To Hatfield where Uncle Frank lived,
And all around Quakertown.
Where most people knew her.
She took trips to California
where she
Visited her three
other grandchildren,
Christina, Jeff, and Scott.
She had a green car that had
four doors
Made by NASH, in which,
In the summer,
She took Mrs. Neubert (who worked
In a carpet store)
and her niece, Connie,
My brother and me
To the beach where
We learned to swim in Ocean City,
New Jersey, at Flanders Pool.
And on the way home
We ate rock candy that
Mrs. Neubert bought.
Bluebird (Feb. ‘17) reflects on the poem, “My grandmother, Cynthia, traveled a lot because she owned a dress shop. At the time, it was rare for women to own their own businesses. She always had a smile on her face.”