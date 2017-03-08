«  
INVOCATION SECTOR

This flame wants to leap

from its wick,

scale down the side of this candle,

and dive

for my shoulder. It wants to ignite

my neck

and create a sizzling at the core

of my brain.

It wants me to imagine sidewalk soap

and foil wallpaper, green and blue.

It wants me to remember the

watering of dogs and a

low ceiling of pipes in

Dan’s basement.

(I duck to miss drips which fall

near my head

and land on the floor

like iron bricks.)

Brian Janisse (Feb. ‘17) comments on his lines, “I was meditating on a candle when the wick popped and the flame glared. In that instant, a mix of childhood images came roaring up.

March 8th, 2017 | Category: 5. thread | Leave a comment

