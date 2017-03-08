INVOCATION SECTOR
This flame wants to leap
from its wick,
scale down the side of this candle,
and dive
for my shoulder. It wants to ignite
my neck
and create a sizzling at the core
of my brain.
It wants me to imagine sidewalk soap
and foil wallpaper, green and blue.
It wants me to remember the
watering of dogs and a
low ceiling of pipes in
Dan’s basement.
(I duck to miss drips which fall
near my head
and land on the floor
like iron bricks.)
Brian Janisse (Feb. ‘17) comments on his lines, “I was meditating on a candle when the wick popped and the flame glared. In that instant, a mix of childhood images came roaring up.”