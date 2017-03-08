stitch by stitch we create our lives

OUR 2017 SELF-DISCOVERY GAME CYNTHIA'S SMILE » INVOCATION SECTOR This flame wants to leap from its wick, scale down the side of this candle, and dive for my shoulder. It wants to ignite my neck and create a sizzling at the core of my brain. It wants me to imagine sidewalk soap and foil wallpaper, green and blue. It wants me to remember the watering of dogs and a low ceiling of pipes in Dan's basement. (I duck to miss drips which fall near my head and land on the floor like iron bricks.) Brian Janisse (Feb. '17) comments on his lines, "I was meditating on a candle when the wick popped and the flame glared. In that instant, a mix of childhood images came roaring up."