WHY? THE DAUGHTER'S WALK » INTERLUDE Unglued again, alone on a new brick patio, sipping contraband espresso, you are the sharp ore on the floor of this new communion. More than your body, you are a growing perspective behind the world moving in one solid piece like taffy. You are a collaboration, the shared experience of world and body, fused by will. Your mouth is coated with eleven different spectators, your stomach pulls you deep into the cold. It's a magical point of interest. You are here. Brian Janisse (Mar. '17) says, "Having been sober two months, I was at a coffee joint and wanted to see a band playing at the brewery across the street. I brought my espresso with me and drank it on the patio, feeling lucid."