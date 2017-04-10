INTERLUDE
Unglued again,
alone on a new brick patio,
sipping contraband espresso,
you are the sharp ore
on the floor of this new communion.
More than your body, you are
a growing perspective behind
the world moving in one solid piece
like taffy. You are
a collaboration,
the shared experience of
world and body, fused by will.
Your mouth is coated with
eleven different spectators,
your stomach pulls you deep
into the cold.
It’s a magical point of interest.
You are here.
Brian Janisse (Mar. ‘17) says, “Having been sober two months, I was at a coffee joint and wanted to see a band playing at the brewery across the street. I brought my espresso with me and drank it on the patio, feeling lucid.”