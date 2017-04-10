«  
INTERLUDE

Unglued again,

alone on a new brick patio,

sipping contraband espresso,

you are the sharp ore

on the floor of this new communion.

More than your body, you are

a growing perspective behind

the world moving in one solid piece

like taffy. You are

a collaboration,

the shared experience of

world and body, fused by will.

Your mouth is coated with

eleven different spectators,

your stomach pulls you deep

into the cold.

It’s a magical point of interest.

You are here.

Brian Janisse (Mar. ‘17) says, “Having been sober two months, I was at a coffee joint and wanted to see a band playing at the brewery across the street. I brought my espresso with me and drank it on the patio, feeling lucid.”

