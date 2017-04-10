stitch by stitch we create our lives

THE PASSING TOUCH INTERLUDE » WHY? I want to know, I need to know, I have to know, Before I'll trust. Why, why, why, Lord, How, how, how? Answer all my questions, Lord, This is my must. This isn't right, Lord! This shouldn't be. If it were up to me, Lord, I'd end all misery. All the pain, Lord, just magnifies our limits. We feel so all alone with questions filling our minutes. It'd be so much easier, seems to me Just to practice what we preach: Let go, Let GOD! And make Satan screech. DAPepple (Mar. '17) reflects, "In the Bible's book of Matthew it says we are not to worry. Yet at times worrying seems like the only logical response to all the world's uncertainties. It seems if believers could just have answers, that would somehow take our worries away. For me, it all got easier when I made the decision to turn my life and will over to the care of God. I am certainly not totally worry free, but trusting the process more and more and finding that what I need to know arrives in one way or another when I need it."