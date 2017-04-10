THE CYNTHIA DRESS SHOP

Cynthia owned a dress shop

in the center of Quakertown,

a few door down from Kaiser’s Drug

Store and the Karlton Theater.

A green sign outside the shop,

posted above the shop

windows, prominently

announced

The Cynthia Shop,

where she would prepare

her legacy, a business for which

she would be most remembered.

“Her girls” (as she called them),

Hope, Florence, Anna and Iona,

she treated as if they were family.

(They all pampered their

customers with smiles and extraordinary service.)

The dress racks held

the very finest and latest in

styles. In addition, there were

rows of Berkshire

stockings, girdles and

garter belts.

Sometimes

Cynthia would let me work

in the store

wrapping packages, and

making fancy

bows. Often she would say to me,

“We have a sky blue pink dress

today.

Would you like one?”

“No,” I would say,

“There is not such a thing as a sky blue pink dress.”

But Cynthia had everything else in her dress shop and

“her girls”

had only pleasantries to say.

Bluebird (Mar. ‘17) reflects on her poem, “I love thinking back to “The Cynthia hop” with the green awning facing the street, where women came from all over to purchase top-of-the-line clothing. (See next.)

I remember all of her “girls” and having Saturday morning breakfasts with them. Cynthia was a special business woman ahead of her time.”

Editor’s note: The book, You’re Pretty When You Smile can be purchased on Amazon.com.