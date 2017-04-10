THE CYNTHIA DRESS SHOP
Cynthia owned a dress shop
in the center of Quakertown,
a few door down from Kaiser’s Drug
Store and the Karlton Theater.
A green sign outside the shop,
posted above the shop
windows, prominently
announced
The Cynthia Shop,
where she would prepare
her legacy, a business for which
she would be most remembered.
“Her girls” (as she called them),
Hope, Florence, Anna and Iona,
she treated as if they were family.
(They all pampered their
customers with smiles and extraordinary service.)
The dress racks held
the very finest and latest in
styles. In addition, there were
rows of Berkshire
stockings, girdles and
garter belts.
Sometimes
Cynthia would let me work
in the store
wrapping packages, and
making fancy
bows. Often she would say to me,
“We have a sky blue pink dress
today.
Would you like one?”
“No,” I would say,
“There is not such a thing as a sky blue pink dress.”
But Cynthia had everything else in her dress shop and
“her girls”
had only pleasantries to say.
Bluebird (Mar. ‘17) reflects on her poem, “I love thinking back to “The Cynthia hop” with the green awning facing the street, where women came from all over to purchase top-of-the-line clothing. (See next.)
I remember all of her “girls” and having Saturday morning breakfasts with them. Cynthia was a special business woman ahead of her time.”
