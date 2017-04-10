OUR 2017 SELF-DISCOVERY GAME

Our game is taken from Kokology, The Game of Self-Discovery , the first book by Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito. In it, players read a scenario about life after death “…imagine that the soul survives after death. What form do you imagine it takes once it is freed from the body?”

Christa (Jan. ‘17) says, “This was an interesting (and brief) exercise but I wanted to try it. My soul is nebulous and without form so I guess I’m a 4.

Authors say this about choice four: “ The soul is like a ball of flame or a cloud, without definite form. You aren’t upset by your shortcomings or proud of your strengths, and you can’t be bothered in comparing yourself with others. In fact, you aren’t very interested in issues of the self at all. That may be because you’re incredibly shallow or because you’re profoundly wise. But even that doesn’t seem very important to you.”

About their comments, Christa says, “I may be shallow or/and may be wise, but the description of me is pretty spot on in that I don’t worry too much about what is ‘self.’ “

Christa adds, “I received a book for Christmas called Draw Every Day Draw Every Way. It’s by Jennifer Orkin has 365 days of drawing prompts with 12 Themes, one for each month.

There’s no analysis or anything but I still think it’s eye-opening in the way that this game is.”