THE MONTHLY QUESTION

Chantal (Mar. ‘17) comments on our question, “What particular sound annoys you the most?”

She says, “I didn’t have to think but a moment about what sound annoys me –it is the sound of multiple power hand dryers being used at once in a public restroom. They end up sounding like a jet is taking off! I run out of the restroom either shaking my hands to dry them or wiping them with a Kleenex that’s in my pocket or worse, wiping them on my clothes!

I’ll bet that I’m the only person you hear from who has that particular gripe!”

**

Georgene (Mar. ‘17) adds her comments about her annoying sound: “I live and work in quiet environments. Our home and neighborhood are also quiet. I work for a church, so even though the work area can get hectic there is always a place of quiet nearby.

Add to this my husband and I have no nearby family and most friends are near our mature ages. We don’t have get-togethers that include youngsters and all their activity. These circumstances make for a very quiet life –when wanted.

Because of this, I find the jarring voices of a whiney child and aggravated adult in public spaces to be the most annoying.

I understand that most people with children live in a noisy world of instruction and negotiation.

However, because I don’t hear these sounds very often, they have a shrill tone in my ears which I find annoying.”

**

The question above continues for April and a new one joins it. “To calm down when I am scared I…”