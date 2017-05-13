stitch by stitch we create our lives

THE ENEMY

In and out of active addiction,
Accompanied by insanity attacks,
I was carried thru by God's great love
With the weight of my cross on His back.

Now that I see the miracle happening
The forces of evil grow stronger
To re-capture the victory they thought was theirs,
But tangible –no longer.

Through vanity, pride and ego-system,
Satan plays his games,
But the love of God and His spirit within
Prove Who really reigns.

The battle's not over –it's only begun
The joy in my soul vs. memory
But by the Grace of God and transformation,
I'm not the willing enemy.

DAPepple (Apr. '17) adds, "When I was actively using, many negative behaviors increased and allowed the evil one to invest elsewhere. Secrets, lies, and the resulting shame kept me sick for a long time. All along I wanted that meaningful relationship with God that others purported to have, but could only grab glimpses. Thankfully, the process of seeking became my reality, and God ushered me to the other side of the storm. For close to 20 years now I have been a grateful tender of garden earth."