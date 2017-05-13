MY NEIGHBORHOOD BOOK CLUB

In my neighborhood group, I’m reading Dead Man Walking by Helen Prejean.

She’s a good writer. I wonder how she managed to so convincingly recreate the conversations she had. She included a lot of information about the criminal justice system and about her own activism in opposing the death penalty.

Helen Prejean is coming to town for the opening of the Dead Man Walking Opera. One of our book group members will be spending some time hosting Helen Prejean during her Vancouver visit.

Alice (Feb. ‘17) adds, “The book club member who suggested this book is an opera supporter and has gotten us tickets to the Dead Man Walking opera dress rehearsal!”