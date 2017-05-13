THE SILVER BOAT

This novel is by Luanne Rice.

The three McCarthy sisters return to Martha’s Vineyard one last time to say goodbye to the family beach house before it has to be sold for taxes. The property has been in the family for many generations.

As they pack up,they recall the one subject that has haunted the family. Their father disappeared when they were young. He was an Irish immigrant shipbuilder. He believed his ancestors had a land grant on Martha’s Vineyard from the King of England. He had sailed to Ireland to search for the original deed.

Twenty-eight years later, after finding a cache of old letters, the sisters journey to Ireland to learn what became of their father.

June Poucher (Apr. ‘17) adds, “I loved this book. It is never too late to confront old emotional scars.”