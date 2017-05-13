OUR DESERT WILDFLOWER TRIP

A few weeks ago, my husband and I drove 4.5 hours (round trip) to spend an hour looking at wild flowers in the desert. Due to the heavy rains this year, the desert is ablaze with color.

We were driving to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to see the flowers when we caught the view of a Catholic church steeple off the main road. We decided to detour several blocks to find it.

Arriving there, we parked in the shady, empty lot near the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine. Across the street was a huge desert expanse full of the very flowers we had driven out to see!

After a long walk and viewing, we got back in the car to continue to the state park. Lo and behold, it was a zoo of people with cars lined up and rangers trying to guide people to parking places. We were lucky and found a spot on our own.

However, after a good long walk there we saw only 3 flower types more than we had seen near the Catholic Church!

To further break up the long drive, we stopped at a restaurant on the shore of Cuyamaca Lake in Cleveland National Forest. We enjoyed delicious chicken pot pie and a slice

of apple, berry, rhubarb pie.

Yum, yum!



Georgene (Apr. ‘17) adds, “It was a very nice day. We left extra early so we would miss rush hour out

of town and so the heat would be bearable for hiking.”