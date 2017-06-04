ON MY READING LIST

I just read about a new book out in May. Paula Hawkins, author of The Girl on the Train has written another. It’s title is Into the Water.

The book preview I read said the author delves into “…how your memories of childhood shape you and make you the person you are.”

The story follows a woman named Jules whose sister’s mysterious drowning dredges up secrets the hometown wants forgotten.

Kay (Feb.’17) says, “I have five books lined up to read but Paula’s sounds like one I need to add it to my list.”