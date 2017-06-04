GRATITUDE
The feast of the Lord is never ending,
His mercies abound all around.
How can one see the smiles of a child
And question the love He’s sending?
My eyes hear giggles in
the midst of a storm,
My ears see songs of praise.
In the cold of winter
my soul glows warm.
His miracles always amaze.
DAPepple (May ‘17) adds, “Gratitude was written with a couple memories in mind. It was so easy for me to take things for granted and miss many of the beautiful high-lites in life due to busyness, preoccupation, and/or situational demands. During a pivotal time on my spiritual journey, I suddenly became aware of serotonin rushing to my well-being compartments as a several month old baby reached for my face and smiled at me. After that, I somehow was tapped into a gratitude ‘app’ finding joy, beauty, meaning, calmness in some of the strangest situation. For the most part, I live as a grateful camper in Garden Earth now.”