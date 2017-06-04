stitch by stitch we create our lives

DO YOU HAVE TO MAKE A RIVER? GRATITUDE » ENTERTAINMENT Blind keyboard player in Washington/Lake pedway, Small McDonald’s French fry and empty Fillet of Fish wrapper, chews silently, sits on milk crates, keyboard on white plastic bucket, his table and the rush hour shufflers thicken past him, gladdened by the predictability of his presence, exposed by his vulnerable meal. Minutely uncomfortable, shaken by tonight’s silence, they continue down the pedway, preferring the usual echo of this man’s hanken blues, the slams of loose change in his bucket, to the soft crinkle the fry bag makes as worn fingers fish through pinching dinner. The expressions of those who brush by show the question flashing through their chests: Do we give him money for this? But surely only when he’s playing! Brian Janisse (May ‘17) remembers, “Living in Chicago, there were many people asking for money. If the Spirit moved me to bless anyone with my spare change, it was usually the street musicians. I went by this fellow every day, and one evening he was eating instead of singing. The whole scene felt strange with no music.” Leave a Reply