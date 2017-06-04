ENTERTAINMENT
Blind keyboard player in
Washington/Lake pedway,
Small McDonald’s French fry and
empty Fillet of Fish wrapper,
chews silently, sits on milk crates,
keyboard on white plastic bucket,
his table
and the rush hour shufflers
thicken past him,
gladdened by the predictability
of his presence,
exposed by his vulnerable meal.
Minutely uncomfortable,
shaken by tonight’s silence,
they continue down the pedway,
preferring the usual echo
of this man’s hanken blues,
the slams of loose change
in his bucket, to the soft crinkle
the fry bag makes
as worn fingers fish through
pinching dinner.
The expressions of those who
brush by show
the question flashing through
their chests:
Do we give him money for this?
But surely only when he’s playing!
Brian Janisse (May ‘17)
remembers, “Living in Chicago, there were many people asking for money. If the Spirit moved me to bless anyone with my spare change, it was usually the street musicians. I went by this fellow every day, and one evening he was eating instead of singing. The whole scene felt strange with no music.”