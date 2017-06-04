DO YOU HAVE TO MAKE A RIVER?
“Do you have to make a river?”
These were the words Cynthia
said at every restaurant
that we went to,
at least three times,
once when we went
into the restaurant,
twice during the meal, and
once again,
afterward.
I always
Insisted that I did not have to
make a river
but I did have a habit of wetting my
pants, up until the
third grade, and after that
I held myself walking home
from school.
I never understood why.
I think I was
trying to see how far I could go and
how long I could wait.
When I got older Cynthia would still
ask me whether I had to
“make a river” …
only in different words.
Bluebird (May ‘17) adds, “Putting pressure on a child regarding his/her toilet habits may have an opposite affect as it did for me. To this day I still have a habit of waiting until the last minute.
I think my attitude of not wanting to listen to authority came from over-authority from a well-meaning grandmother on this and other issues. (Wonder if anyone else can relate to this.) Writing memories help us to understand ourselves.”