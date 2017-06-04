2017 SELF-DISCOVERY GAME

This month we hear from Carol (Mar. ‘17). She writes, “My concept of my death is that my soul will become one with the universe, sort of a number 4 in the Kokology exercise.

In part the exercise read, “… In this scenario, imagine that the soul survives after death. What form do you imagine it takes once it is freed from the body?”

In Kokology, the first book by Tadahiko Nagao and Isamu Saito, the authors suggest meanings for each choice 1-4 a person might make. About Carol’s number 4, “The soul is like a ball of flame or a cloud without definite form” authors say:

“You aren’t upset by your shortcomings or proud of your strengths, and you can’t be bothered in comparing yourself with others. In fact, you aren’t very interested in issues of the self at all. That may be because you’re incredibly shallow or because you’re profoundly wise. But even that doesn’t seem very important to you.”

Carol adds, “My soul will exist in a grain of sand, as well as in the far-off stars, and, of course, in the memories of my loved ones.”