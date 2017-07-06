AMY’S IMAGES

Editor’s Note: Following the recent passing of her husband, Amy Karen began making and coloring “Zen scribbles” while she watched Hallmark movies during evenings she now spent alone.

In her notebook, I saw an emerging pattern: waves of painful grief and more peaceful resolution.

Following her non-verbal “story,” this month she’ll comment on the three successive images.

Amy Karen (Apr. ‘17) comments, “At night, a time of overwhelming sadness, I doodle. The tangling of line relaxes me. I used to quilt in a very non- standard way, using free-form images. This, too, is what comes out on the paper: lots of lines and marks consolidating feelings. They’re just too difficult. They tangle together in a way I can see and somehow understand them.

In the last image, the yellow and blue acknowledge my tears.”