A NEW COOKBOOK

Lovina Eicher is an Amish lady who writes a weekly column for local newspapers. She always includes a recipe and I’ve tried many of them. They’re good!

She has a new cookbook out, The Essential Amish Cookbook. I attended a book signing and liked the book. It has wonderful photos in addition to recipes. I bought one and look forward to trying the recipes.

Kay (June ‘17) adds, “I’m a fan of Eicher. There’s a total of 127 recipes that include canning and freezing. Also in the book are sections on Amish Church Meals and recipes and one on Wedding Meals that features details from her daughter, Elizabeth’s Wedding in 2015.”