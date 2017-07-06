«  
  »

TWO BOOKS

A while back I bought two books. I was disappointed with In Full Color, Rachael Dolezal’s story. She is the white woman who passed herself off as black. I found it unbelievable.

However, at the same time I purchased Shattered by Jonathan Allen. It is the story of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for president. The book is rather sad. The affair was really a bunch of people who didn’t know how to run a campaign.  Only a few people actually knew her.

Really a mess.

Patricia (June ‘17) adds, “I’m still reading Shattered.  It was co-written with Amie Parnes.  She and Allen are both news reporters.  He writes for ‘Politico’ ‘Bloomberg’ and ‘Vox.’  She reports for the ‘The Hill.’  I was a little surprised they wrote the book.”  

July 6th, 2017 | Category: 4. instructions | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

 

 

 

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>