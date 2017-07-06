TWO BOOKS

A while back I bought two books. I was disappointed with In Full Color, Rachael Dolezal’s story. She is the white woman who passed herself off as black. I found it unbelievable.

However, at the same time I purchased Shattered by Jonathan Allen. It is the story of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for president. The book is rather sad. The affair was really a bunch of people who didn’t know how to run a campaign. Only a few people actually knew her.

Really a mess.

Patricia (June ‘17) adds, “I’m still reading Shattered. It was co-written with Amie Parnes. She and Allen are both news reporters. He writes for ‘Politico’ ‘Bloomberg’ and ‘Vox.’ She reports for the ‘The Hill.’ I was a little surprised they wrote the book.”