KNOWING NO LACK
We lie on the gentle debris
one finds in a gallery of
artists: brushes, books,
creatures of iron. Our orbit is now
in slippers and afghans. We orphans
of our own choosing,
speak
from within ourselves, new languages;
throw out symbols,
words like bricks, gestures of flesh, a ceramic dish,
a splash, a paragraph. The language
of I Am,
this simplicity of being, is a soft
vibration, a mist of energy
painting space with every breath,
painting now,
an ongoing tapestry. We leave trails
of light
behind us as we move.
Life is canvas.
Brian Janisse (June ‘17) adds, “This piece reflects a time in life when I was seeing art in everything, becoming free in my own creativity, and spending my time in passionate company.”