KNOWING NO LACK

We lie on the gentle debris

one finds in a gallery of

artists: brushes, books,

creatures of iron. Our orbit is now

in slippers and afghans. We orphans

of our own choosing,

speak

from within ourselves, new languages;

throw out symbols,

words like bricks, gestures of flesh, a ceramic dish,

a splash, a paragraph. The language

of I Am,

this simplicity of being, is a soft

vibration, a mist of energy

painting space with every breath,

painting now,

an ongoing tapestry. We leave trails

of light

behind us as we move.

Life is canvas.

Brian Janisse (June ‘17) adds, “This piece reflects a time in life when I was seeing art in everything, becoming free in my own creativity, and spending my time in passionate company.”

