BONDS TWO BOOKS » KNOWING NO LACK We lie on the gentle debris one finds in a gallery of artists: brushes, books, creatures of iron. Our orbit is now in slippers and afghans. We orphans of our own choosing, speak from within ourselves, new languages; throw out symbols, words like bricks, gestures of flesh, a ceramic dish, a splash, a paragraph. The language of I Am, this simplicity of being, is a soft vibration, a mist of energy painting space with every breath, painting now, an ongoing tapestry. We leave trails of light behind us as we move. Life is canvas. Brian Janisse (June '17) adds, "This piece reflects a time in life when I was seeing art in everything, becoming free in my own creativity, and spending my time in passionate company."